Chhattisgarh BJP launches drive before drafting poll manifesto

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The opposition BJP has commenced its Mission-23 plan to reach out to the people to seek their suggestions and issues found pertinent to be incorporated ahead of drafting its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly polls.

From the 31-member ghosna patra committee constituted earlier, the party has formed 15 committees, which have begun its visit. The BJP has appointed senior leaders as incharge of the five divisions of the state. The state BJP in-charge Om Mathur has instructed the party cadres to secure the feedback from the grassroots levels.

The committees will visit every village and city to touch upon all segments of society. Each committee has 2-3 members. As part of the extensive exercise, they will be deliberate with the cross-section of the population and engage in “meaningful discussions” with the people, elucidate their responses on their issues including the development, education, amenities, local concerns and other expectations that will be reflected upon as a basis for the party’s new manifesto.

