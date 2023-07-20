Home Nation

Gujarat Court rejects activist Teesta Setalvad's discharge petition in evidence fabrication case

The decision to reject her discharge petition came a day after a Supreme Court overturned a Gujarat High Court judgment that had denied Setalvad bail.

Published: 20th July 2023 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2023 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)

Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: A sessions court of Ahmedabad rejected activist Teesta Setalvad's discharge petition in a case involving alleged evidence fabrication in the 2002 Gujarat riots on Thursday. Setalvad will now face trial in the evidence falsification case.

The court has rejected Setalvad's argument that there is no evidence to connect her with alleged offences registered in the case, the court has found the substantial reason for the trial of the case, and the court also asked the prosecution and defence to “open the case” (start trial proceedings) from July 24.

Setalvad requested a discharge from the case, disputing the legality of the sections used against her and questioning the evidence. Setalvad's plea was rejected by Additional Sessions Judge A R Patel. The Gujarat administration had objected to her application, claiming that she had betrayed the trust of riot victims and implicated innocent people.

ALSO READ | Relief for Teesta Setalvad: Supreme Court grants bail to activist in Gujarat riots case

The decision to reject her discharge petition came a day after a Supreme Court overturned a Gujarat High Court judgment that had denied Setalvad bail. On 12th July Setalvad's lawyer pointed out contradictions in the statements of witnesses recorded by the investigators of this case.

However, Public prosecutors claimed that there is sufficient evidence against the defendants to hold a trial. They relied on witness accounts, emphasizing the attempt at conspiracy to frame innocent individuals, discredit the then-chief minister, and upset the state government after taking Rs 30 lakh from Congress leader Ahmed Patel. Earlier, the court rejected a discharge plea filed by the co-accused in this case, former DGP R B Sreekumar.

Setalvad and two others, former DGP RB Sreekumar and ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt were arrested in June last year by the city crime branch on charges of forgery and fabricating false evidence in connection with the 2002 riots cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Teesta Setalvad gujarat riots

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp