Home Nation

Heavy rains lash Gujarat, rivers in spate as dams put on high alert

Out of Gujarat’s 206 reservoirs, 43 have been placed on high alert due to heavy inflow of water.

Published: 20th July 2023 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2023 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

NDRF personnel carry an infant during a rescue operation for people stuck in flood-hit village in Poladpur, Raigad in Maharashtra on Wednesday | PTI

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Large parts of Gujarat, including Rajkot, Surat, and Gir Somnath, received heavy to very heavy rain on Wednesday, disrupting normal life. Water entered houses in many villages and flooded approach roads, rendering places inaccessible in Junagadh’s Mangrol taluka and leaving several people were trapped.

Out of Gujarat’s 206 reservoirs, 43 have been placed on high alert due to heavy inflow of water. Another 18 reservoirs are on alert mode and warnings have been issued for another 19, said the state government. Many villages in Gir Somnath district’s Sutrapada taluka became islands, and water entered several houses, destroying grains and other household items.

Monsoon rivers such as the Saraswati and Hiran are overflowing, creating floods in low-lying areas, according to officials. Flooding led many individuals to escape to their rooftops in many villages. Junagadh city and Keshod town in the district were thrown into disarray. Several roads were flooded, and vehicles were stranded in low-lying regions. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local police worked to rescue and relocate individuals in the damaged sections of the district.

According to officials, an NDRF crew rescued over 100 people from flooded villages in Gir Somnath’s Veraval taluka, which was one of the worst-affected districts due to Wednesday’s downpour. South Gujarat’s Valsad and Surat districts were also impacted by heavy rainfall. Several residential societies in the Valsad district’s Vapi town were inundated.

Schools, colleges off in Maha today
Maharashtra disaster management on Wednesday declared holiday to schools and colleges on July 20 in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts due to heavy rainfall predictions. According to the state disaster management department, there is continued rainfall from the last two days in Mumbai, Thane and Konkan regions. In Mumbai, local train services were hampered because the rail tracks were submerged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat Rain reservoirs Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp