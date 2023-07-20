Indian Railways plans special trains for lower income groups

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a first, the Indian Railways is working to introduce dozens of special trains on a permanent basis for people belonging to lower income groups hailing from states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Assam, Haryana and West Bengal.

A decision towards this was taken after a study recorded the highest origination of passengers from lower income groups in these states travelling to the country’s various metro cities to eke out a livelihood.

“The new set of trains with the composition of General Sleeper Class-LHB coaches will be introduced between the identified states and various metro cities that are the common destinations for a majority of people from lower income groups. The fare of these trains that are being developed with LHB coaches, will also be economical,” said a senior railway official.

Notably, the entire rakes of such trains will be of LHB coaches. The LHB coaches, made with German technology, reduce the possibility of casualties in case of a collision or derailment to almost zero. The rollout of this new type of special LHB general sleeper class trains is expected in next one or two years for the identified states.

At least 25 special general sleeper class LHB coach trains are likely to be introduced in the next few years between the identified states and various metro cities to ensure fast and safe train services to passengers belonging to lower income groups, according to sources in the Indian Railways.

