ISRO successfully performs fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft 

The next firing is planned for July 25 between 2 pm and 3 pm, the national space agency said.

Published: 20th July 2023

Indian spacecraft Chandrayaan-3, the word for 'moon craft' in Sanskrit, travels after it was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Friday, July 14, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday successfully performed the fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound perigee firing) of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft from the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) here.

India celebrates the International Moon Day 2023 by propelling Chandrayaan-3 a step closer to the Moon, it said.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon was launched on July 14."...craft is on way to the Moon. In another few days it will go (the lander will soft-land on the Lunar surface)," ISRO Chairman Somanath S said earlier in the day while delivering the inaugural address to the Space Science Technology & AwaReness Training (START) programme 2023.

"I am sure that you will find something very substantial through this (Chandrayaan-3) mission as far as science is concerned," he said.

