Jaipur Diary: No animosity between Raje & Pilot

No animosity between Raje & Pilot Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and former deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot were seen engaged in a discussion in the assembly. Pilot has been demanding an investigation into the allegations of corruption during Raje's tenure. Pilot first sat on a hunger strike on April 11 and then raised it again during his five-day padayatra to Jaipur. He also accused CM Gehlot and Raje of having secret alliance. Political pundits say after the high command intervention, the Gehlot-Pilot cold war has ended. Pilot has almost dropped the issue of corruption in Raje's tenure. Oppn claims liquor scam brewing in Raj Political corridors in Jaipur are buzzing about a liquor scam in Rajasthan, similar to one in Delhi that put AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia behind bars. The sale of liquor is a major source of revenue for the government in the desert state, but political insiders say documents similar to the ones in Delhi have been found here as well. Some Opposition leaders have been collecting the documents related to liquor. Sources said the name of ruling party leader has emerged. Opposition leaders said that after this scam the difficulties for Congress are bound to escalate. Jodhpur students excel in Dubai In the Global Entrepreneurship Boot Camp 2023, organised by the Swiss School of Management from July 7 to 10 in Dubai, students of Remarkable Education have brought laurals to Jodhpur by securing the first position for food application. Remarkable Education Director Prachi Gaur informed that over 200 children from 36 countries participated in this camp where Professors from MIT, Stanford, Harvard. Swiss School of Management was selected the winners. Harshini Parihar, Purvi Sharma and Krishna Chhajed won the first position for their idea, while Jagdeep Rathore, Daksh Kothari and Aditya Sharma were the runners up. Rajesh Asnani Our correspondent in Jaipur rajesh.asnani@newindianexpress.com