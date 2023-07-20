Manipur video: Main accused held, separate FIRs had been filed in May and June 

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A day after a video showing two tribal women being paraded naked and groped in public by a mob went viral on social media, the Manipur police arrested the main culprit on Thursday.

Later in the day, an enraged mob torched his house. Local media reported the arrest of another accused. However, it could not be officially confirmed. The incident involving the women occurred on May 4 at B Phainom village in the Kangpokpi district.

The Manipur police on Wednesday said a case of abduction, gangrape and murder etc was registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed miscreants and the investigation started.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the police arrested the prime accused taking suo moto cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced. However, one Thangboi Vaiphei had lodged two FIRs -- one with Kangpokpi district police on May 18 and another with Thoubal district police on June 21 -- in connection with the incident.

ALSO READ | Manipur viral video: CM Biren Singh says capital punishment considered against culprits

In the FIR lodged with Saikul police station in the Kangpokpi district on May 18, Vaiphei wrote that a mob of 900-1,000 people, armed with sophisticated weapons, had on May 4 around 3 pm forcibly entered the B Phainom village, vandalised and burnt down all houses and looted all moveable properties.

"…Five villagers (including three women), who feared for their lives, fled towards the forest. Later, they were rescued by the Nongpok Sekmai police team and (they were) on their way to the Nongpok Sekmai police station. However, they were blocked on the way by a mob," Vaiphei wrote in the FIR.

He said the mob took away the five persons from the custody of the police and killed one of the two men soon after.

"All the three women were physically forced to remove their clothes…in front of the mob," the FIR reads.

Vaiphei had alleged when one of the women was being gang-raped in broad daylight in front of the others, her younger brother tried to defend her modesty and life but he was murdered by the mob on the spot.

ALSO READ | Too little, too late; mere words won't do: Congress on PM's Manipur video remarks

"It is, therefore, requested to kindly register a regular case without delay, book the culprits and take necessary actions against them according to law," the May 18 FIR further read.

The CM said the state government would not remain silent on the "heinous" crime but make efforts to ensure the culprits get maximum punishment, like capital punishment.

He said immediately after seeing the video, he had directed the Cyber Crime Department to check its authenticity and conduct a mass combing operation to nab the culprits.

Official sources said search operations by the police were on and more arrests would be made.

Meanwhile, the Kukis organised a massive rally in Churachandpur on Thursday demanding "separate administration".

GUWAHATI: A day after a video showing two tribal women being paraded naked and groped in public by a mob went viral on social media, the Manipur police arrested the main culprit on Thursday. Later in the day, an enraged mob torched his house. Local media reported the arrest of another accused. However, it could not be officially confirmed. The incident involving the women occurred on May 4 at B Phainom village in the Kangpokpi district. The Manipur police on Wednesday said a case of abduction, gangrape and murder etc was registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed miscreants and the investigation started. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the police arrested the prime accused taking suo moto cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced. However, one Thangboi Vaiphei had lodged two FIRs -- one with Kangpokpi district police on May 18 and another with Thoubal district police on June 21 -- in connection with the incident. ALSO READ | Manipur viral video: CM Biren Singh says capital punishment considered against culprits In the FIR lodged with Saikul police station in the Kangpokpi district on May 18, Vaiphei wrote that a mob of 900-1,000 people, armed with sophisticated weapons, had on May 4 around 3 pm forcibly entered the B Phainom village, vandalised and burnt down all houses and looted all moveable properties. "…Five villagers (including three women), who feared for their lives, fled towards the forest. Later, they were rescued by the Nongpok Sekmai police team and (they were) on their way to the Nongpok Sekmai police station. However, they were blocked on the way by a mob," Vaiphei wrote in the FIR. He said the mob took away the five persons from the custody of the police and killed one of the two men soon after. "All the three women were physically forced to remove their clothes…in front of the mob," the FIR reads. Vaiphei had alleged when one of the women was being gang-raped in broad daylight in front of the others, her younger brother tried to defend her modesty and life but he was murdered by the mob on the spot. ALSO READ | Too little, too late; mere words won't do: Congress on PM's Manipur video remarks "It is, therefore, requested to kindly register a regular case without delay, book the culprits and take necessary actions against them according to law," the May 18 FIR further read. The CM said the state government would not remain silent on the "heinous" crime but make efforts to ensure the culprits get maximum punishment, like capital punishment. He said immediately after seeing the video, he had directed the Cyber Crime Department to check its authenticity and conduct a mass combing operation to nab the culprits. Official sources said search operations by the police were on and more arrests would be made. Meanwhile, the Kukis organised a massive rally in Churachandpur on Thursday demanding "separate administration".