Manipur viral video: Home Minister Shah, Smriti Irani speaks to CM, assured of strict action

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, a day after a video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur surfaced, sources said.

The home minister is believed to have directed the chief minister to take strict action against those involved in the incident which took place on May 4.

Shah has asked Singh to take possible steps to nab all those involved in the incident and take appropriate actions as per law, sources said.

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani also has said that she has spoken to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh over the May 4 video showing two women being paraded naked by some men in the state.

She termed the incident "condemnable and downright inhuman".

In a tweet on Thursday night, the Union minister said, "The horrific video of sexual assault of two women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM N Biren Singh ji who has informed me that investigation is currently underway and assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice".

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side.

The video was doing the rounds on the eve of a planned protest march announced by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) on Thursday to highlight their plight.

Police said a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed miscreants.

