Monsoon Session showdown: Opposition to raise key national issues; Centre aims to push 31 Bills

Ahead of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, 'INDIA', the newly formed alliance of Opposition parties is aiming to raise key issues including the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, while the Centre aims to take up as many 31 bills during the session.

Apart from the situation in Manipur, the opposition will also raise the issue of rail safety, on the back of the horrific triple train crash in Odisha's Balasore district on June 2.

Unemployment, inflation, the status of the India-China Border and the trade balance between the two countries are among other key issues set to be raised by these parties.

AAP's fight against the Union government's ordinance — bypassing an SC verdict — on the transfer and posting of bureaucrats in Delhi will also take centre stage in the monsoon session.

Some of the parties have planned to move an adjournment motion over Manipur violence among other issues on day one of the Parliament's Monsoon Session on Thursday.

The Monsoon Session will be conducted till August 11 and will have 17 sittings.

Almost all the parties including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharat Rashtra Smithi (BRS), Samajwadi Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Janata Dal United (JDU), Dravina Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), CPM, CPI, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) shared their plan while speaking to media followed by an all-party meeting called by the government in the Parliament premises. A total of 34 parties and 44 leaders participated in the meeting.

The Congress on Wednesday announced to raise the Manipur violence issue on day one of the Monsoon Session seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply over the matter.

"Today, in the beginning (of the meeting), I kept my point. Our first issue is the violence in Manipur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should come and answer in Parliament over the issue. We will bring adjournment motion over the matter tomorrow," Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary told ANI after attending an all-party meeting called by the government.

Choudhary, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, also said that there should be a discussion on the issue of flood and the federal structure of India.

In the meeting, Choudhary said, he asked the government to allow all opposition parties to speak in the House pointing "We have not come here for tourism so want discussion in House."

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the opposition's demand for a discussion on the situation in Manipur is "non-negotiable", asserting that the government must shun its "my way or the highway" approach and follow a middle path for the smooth functioning of Parliament.

Ramesh said his party will oppose the bill that would be brought in to replace the Delhi ordinance, which he alleged "curtails constitutional rights and responsibilities of the elected government."

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the government was ready for a discussion on the situation in Manipur but termed a "caveat for disruption" the opposition's demand for a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

"All parties have been demanding a discussion on Manipur. The government is ready for a discussion on Manipur whenever the Rajya Sabha Chairman and Lok Sabha Speaker decide a date and time," Joshi said after the meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Asked about the opposition's demand for a statement by the prime minister, Joshi said when the government has agreed to a discussion, then raising issues that the prime minister should come is like putting a caveat for creating disruption in Parliament.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh objected to bringing the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 and said his party as well as other like-minded Opposition parties will oppose when the Bill will be introduced in the House for its passage. He further stated his party will also raise Manipur violence and misuse of Central agencies among other issues.

IUML leader Mohd Basheer said he registered a strong protest against Uniform Civil Code in the meeting and "I say that it is dangerous and will disturb the harmony of the country."

JDU raised the question of inflation, unemployment, flood, and no caste census as its leader Lallan Singh said "No one gave any answer on whether it will be discussed or not".

DMK's Tiruchi Siva raised the issue of the Tamil Nadu Governor's recent activity in the state and demanded that RN Ravi should be recalled.

He also demanded that the Manipur incident should be discussed in the Monsoon Session and that PM Modi should come to the House and give his statement.

Issues of unemployment were raised by the DMK leader, who also demanded that the Uniform Civil Code should not be brought. "All issues raised to be considered by the government," said T Shiva.

The contentious Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 is among 31 Bills that are listed for the Monsoon Session of the Parliament beginning on Thursday.

Apart from the Personal Data Protection Bill, the bill to replace the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, promulgated in May this year is among other key Bills listed for the monsoon session. The ordinance deals with the control of services in Delhi and was promulgated after the Supreme Court verdict on an appeal by the Delhi government.

As per a list, all these 31 Bills will be tabled in the Monsoon Session, which consists of 17 sittings in the old Parliament building.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (To replace ordinance) is on the top among all 31 Bills followed by the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019; the Mediation Bill, 2021; the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2022; the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022; the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022; the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023; the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023; the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 (with respect to State of Himachal Pradesh); the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022 (with respect to State of Chhattisgarh); he Postal Services Bill, 2023; the National Cooperative University Bill, 2023; and the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

(With additional inputs from ANI and PTI)

