NIA cracks down on more ISIS modules, raids in four states with two arrests

Amit Mukherjee By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Continuing its crackdown on the terror outfit across multiple pockets in India, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) made two major breakthroughs this week by busting a Kerala-based ISIS module with an arrest of an operative from a hideout in Tamil Nadu and another arrest involving a member of the same terrorist outfit from Jharkhand in a different case.

In the Kerala-related incident, the NIA busted another Kerala ISIS module and allegedly foiled communal unrest which could have been triggered as a fallout of attacks on places of worship and targeted killings of certain community leaders. One accused has been arrested from a hideout in Tamil Nadu and searches were conducted in at least 4 locations In Thrissur and Palakkad, sources in the NIA said.

Based on credible inputs and investigations, the NIA sleuths conducted an intelligence-based joint operation with the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Kerala Police and searched four locations following the arrest of one accused. The raids were conducted at three locations in Thrissur and one in Palakkad districts of Kerala to bust the IS module, which had been conducting reconnaissance missions and conspiring to commit terrorist attacks, an NIA spokesperson said.

On Tuesday, the NIA teams successfully tracked and arrested an accused Ashif alias Mathilakath Kodayil Ashraf from his hideout near Sathyamangalam, Tamil Nadu. The next day (Wednesday) searches were conducted in the houses of Ashif, as well as three others, identified as Seyid Nabeel Ahammed, Shiyas TS of Thrissur and Rayees of Palakkad, the spokesperson said adding that digital devices and incriminating documents were seized during these raids.

The module had been allegedly engaged in raising funds for promoting IS activities and carrying out terror attacks by committing dacoities and other criminal activities, the NIA spokesperson said. It was alleged by the agency that these people were conspiring to commit terrorist activities and had already conducted a recce of a few various prominent places, including places of worship and leaders of certain communities in the State with a mission to spread terror and trigger a communal divide in Kerala.

In a separate incident, the NIA teams on Thursday arrested a 19-year-old youth, a member of ISIS, after searches at his house and rented accommodation in the two states Jharkhand and UP respectively.

The NIA sources said the accused, Faizan Ansari alias Faiz, a student of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), U.P, has been taken into custody. His house in Lohardaga district of Jharkhand and a rented accommodation in Aligarh, U.P., were searched on July 16 and 17 and several electronic devices and incriminating materials and documents were seized.

Ansari was in touch with foreign-based ISIS handlers, who were guiding him on recruitment to the banned outfit. Along with other members of ISIS, he was planning violent actions and was contemplating doing ‘hijrat’ to an ISIS conflict theatre abroad

The accused allegedly hatched a criminal conspiracy, along with his associates and other unknown individuals, through social media platforms to support ISIS activities in India and disseminate the outfit’s propaganda over various social media platforms. The conspiracy was aimed at carrying out violent terror attacks in India on behalf of ISIS, the NIA spokesperson said adding investigations were on.

Investigations have revealed that Faizan and his associates had pledged their allegiance to the Islamic State. He was also actively in the process of radicalizing neo-converts and attracting them to the terrorist fold for enriching the cadre base of ISIS in India.

The case was registered by the NIA on 19th July under relevant sections of the IPC and UAPA. The agency will be progressing with its investigations to unravel all the facets of the international conspiracy.

