Nitish says happy with Oppn conclave outcome in B’luru

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Breaking his silence over returning from the Opposition meeting held in Bengaluru early, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that it happened as he wanted to be in Rajgir in Nalanda district in connection with the ‘Malmas fair’, an annual event.

Nitish had returned to Patna on Tuesday evening after skipping the press conference organised after the conclusion of the two- the Opposition leaders’ conclave, triggering speculation over whether he was unhappy over some decisions taken in the meeting.

It was also alleged that Nitish was also not pleased with the nomenclature of the alliance of the Opposition parties as ‘INDIA’ (Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance).Scotching all such speculations, the JD(U) told mediapersons in Rajgir that no importance should be attached to such allegations.

He said that he was not unhappy over the naming of the alliance as ‘INDIA’ or any other issue.Replying to a media query, he said that he also did not aspire to become the convener of the alliance or any other position in it.“My only wish is that all Opposition parties come together. Measures should be taken for the growth of the country.All decisions have been taken with the consensus of all as discussions were held in a very congenial atmosphere,”Nitish said.

On the NDA meeting held in New Delhi on Tuesday, Nitish said that the meeting had no significance as such a meeting was not held earlier during the tenure of the present regime in the Centre.When the Opposition parties convened their meeting in Bengaluru, NDA also called a meeting, he added.

He said that BJP was claiming that so many parties attended the meeting by inviting all and sundry but the Opposition meeting was attended by actual parties. Nitish claimed that the results of 2024 general election will be ‘shaandaar’ (unbelievable).He said that some more political parties have shown their interest in coming with the Opposition camp. “But I will not disclose their names right now. Else they (BJP) will do something (wrong) with them,” he added.

