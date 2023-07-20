One held for death of man in car accident

By Express News Service

GHAZIABAD: A man sitting in the middle of a road was killed after being hit by a car near the Rajnagar district centre flyover here, police said on Wednesday.

A video of the incident, which happened late on Tuesday night, went viral online and police have booked the car driver, Surabh Sharma.

During interrogation, Surabh Sharma claimed he was the “representative” of BJP Anoop Shahar MLA Sanjay Sharma, according to police.

Sanjay Sharma denied that he has designated any representative in his constituency but admitted that the driver was a distant relative of his.

DCP (City Zone) Nipun Agarwal said that late on Tuesday night, a car being driven by Surabh Sharma, a resident of Mahgunpuram, hit the man, who later died in a hospital.

The incident took place near the Rajnagar district centre flyover. Police are trying to establish the identity of the deceased, he said and added that the man was taken to Sanjay Nagar government hospital.

