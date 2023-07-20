Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid opposition demand for discussion on Manipur 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Manipur violence issue rocked Rajya Sabha on the opening day of the Monsoon session on Thursday with opposition members creating uproar, demanding a discussion on the situation in the Northeastern state.

The proceedings of the Upper House were adjourned for the day in the post-lunch session after the laying of listed papers and introduction of the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill.

The house also witnessed an adjournment over the Manipur issue in the morning session.

When the house was reassembled at 2 pm, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asked for the listed papers to be laid.

Opposition members started sloganeering when Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur moved to introduce the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 to further amend the Cinematograph Act, 1952 after moving to withdraw the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that was passed by a voice vote amid the din.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said he has been demanding a discussion on the Manipur issue since morning but has not been allowed despite giving notice in advance.

"I have made my full efforts to attract your attention and gave notice but unfortunately, I am not allowed to raise this (rule) 267. You know Manipur is burning, women are raped and paraded naked...and Prime Minister is keeping quiet. He is giving statements outside" he said.

Dhankhar asked opposition members to maintain order in the house amid intensified sloganeering as some of them shouted "Manipur", "Manipur" forcing him to adjourn the house for the day.

Earlier in the day when the House met at 12 noon, Dhankhar accepted eight notices by members for a short-duration discussion under rule 267.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said the government has no objections and was ready for a discussion.

When the chairman allowed the notices for a short-duration discussion on Manipur, Kharge raised objections and said all the business of the House be suspended first and their notices for a discussion on Manipur under Rule 267 be taken up.

Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha pertains to the suspension of rules.

"Any member, may, with the consent of the Chairman, move that any rule may be suspended in its application to a motion related to the business listed before the Council of that day and if the motion is carried, the rule in question shall be suspended for the time being: Provided further that this rule shall not apply where specific provision already exists for suspension of a rule under a particular chapter of Rules," it says.

Rule 176 of the House says any member desirous of raising discussion on a matter of urgent public importance may give notice in writing to the Secretary-General specifying clearly and precisely the matter to be raised.

Derek O'Brien (TMC) said the discussion on Manipur situation should be taken up under Rule 267 and that the prime minister must break his silence on Manipur in the House.

Raising a point of order, O'Brien said Rule 267 should be enforced and their notices be taken up first.

The prime minister has to speak on Manipur, he asserted.

Several opposition members, including Kharge, have given notices under Rule 267 while demanding a discussion on Manipur violence.

Soon, some opposition members including those of the Congress created uproar in the house, forcing the chair to adjourn the proceedings till 2 PM.

Earlier in the day, when the house assembled, Dhankhar adjourned proceedings for almost an hour as a mark of respect to sitting MP and senior BJP leader Hardwar Dubey who passed away last month.

