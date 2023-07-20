Ready to discuss Manipur: Govt

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday said it was ready to discuss the Manipur situation in Parliament but called the Opposition’s demand for a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue an excuse to disrupt proceedings.

Briefing the media after an all-party meeting called by the government on the eve of Parliamnet’s monsoon session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the government is willing to discuss the Manipur situation as and when the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman decide its date and time.

The meeting, attended by 34 parties, was chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh. “The government has 31 legislative items. All parties wanted a discussion on Manipur and the government is ready for it.”

Other issues that came up included the misuse of law enforcement agencies, attacks on the federal structure through Governors and railway safety.

Speaking to this newspaper, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said his party’s main demand was a debate on Manipur. “Violence broke out two months ago and the PM is yet to speak on it. He should at least make a statement in Parliament and allow us to hold a debate,” he said. More than 100 people have died in the ethnic clashes since May. Chowdhury said that the Congress will bring an adjournment motion to discuss Manipur on Thursday.

Manipur also figured at the Business Advisory Committee meet. MPs part of INDIAN, the Opposition alliance, will meet on Thursday to chalk out their strategies for the session.

Police complaint against INDIA

A complaint was filed at a Delhi police station against 26 parties, accusing them of making improper use of the word INDIA as an acronym for their alliance. It claimed it was an undue influence on the Lok Sabha polls and violated the Emblems Act.

