Wrestlers sexual harassment case: Delhi court grants bail to ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan 

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday granted bail to former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, in the alleged sexual harassment case moved by a group of female grapplers.

The order which was reserved by the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal would be out by 4 PM on Tuesday.

In Singh's case, the same court had earlier taken cognisance of the offences committed under Sections 354 (outraging modesty), 354A (sexually coloured remarks) and 354D (stalking), 506 (para 1) (criminal intimidation) and 109 (abetment to offense) of the Indian Penal Code while asking him to appear before the court.

Co-accused Vinod Tomar, the suspended assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), was also charge-sheeted by the Delhi Police for offences under sections 109 (abetment of any offence, if the act abetted is committed in consequence, and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 354, 354-A and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

During the previous hearing on Tuesday, the Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava submitted that even though the chargesheet (against Singh) has been filed without arrest, he still opposes the bail application.

While granting them interim bail from Tuesday to Thursday, in the order, the judge had emphasised that it is bound to follow the Supreme Court order in the case of Satender Kumar Antil vs CBI, saying "The SC has observed that where the offences are punishable with imprisonment of 7 years or less and the chargesheet has been filed without arrest and the accused has cooperated throughout the investigation including appearing before Investigating Officer whenever called, the bail applications of such accused on appearance may be decided without the accused being taken in physical custody or by granting interim bail till the bail application is decided."

Notably, the Delhi High Court had on July 7, allowed a minor wrestler to withdraw her plea relating to the hearing of a sexual harassment case against Singh, a six-time MP, by a competent court. The issue arose as the cases related to sexual offences against minors have to be heard by a special court set up under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

