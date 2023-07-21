50% women in new RS panel of vice-chairpersons

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a first in the history of Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday reconstituted the panel of the House’s vice-chairpersons with half of its members being women.

The move followed wide consultations and drew appreciation from women members of the House on the first day of the monsoon session.

“The entire House is informed that the panel of vice-chairpersons has been reconstituted with effect from July 17, 2023. The Rajya Sabha members, who are the new vice-chairpersons are P T Usha, S Phangnon Konyak, Fauzia Khan, Sulata Deo, V Vijaysai Reddy, Ghanshyam Tiwari, L Hanumanthaiah and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray,” said Dhankhar.

He said all members will be happy to note that 50% of vice-chairpersons are women. Sources in the Rajya Sabha said the chairman shall, from time to time, nominate from among the members of the Council a panel of not more than six vice-chairmen, one of whom may preside over the Council in the absence of the chairman and the deputy chairman when so requested.

It was also said that a vice-chairperson nominated under sub-rule (1) shall hold office until a new panel of vice-chairperson is nominated. Notably, all four women parliamentarians nominated to the vice-chairperson panel of RS are first time-members.

BJP MP in Rajya Sabha S Phangnon Konyak has become the first woman from Nagaland who has been nominated to the panel of RS vice-chairpersons. Official sources further said the House vice-chairperson panel reconstituted before the monsoon session contains a total of eight names, out of which half are women.

“This is the first time in the history of the Upper House that an equal representation has been given to women members in the panel of vice-chairpersons” said the vice-presidential secretariat. In another notable achievement, the Rajya Sabha has become fully digital.

PT Usha, a Padama Shri awardee, is a renowned athlete. She was nominated to RS in 2022. S. Phongnon Konyak is the first woman elected as MP RS from Nagaland and second women from the state elected to either House of Parliament or the state assembly.

