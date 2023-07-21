At Scindia’s home turf Gwalior, Priyanka Gandhi speaks in Bundeli, claims 'massive wave of change'

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed her second poll rally of Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Friday.

She was addressing a rally in Gwalior, the home turf of Union minister and former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, where she also paid flora tribute to great freedom fighter Rani Laxmibai.

The Congress leader tried to strike a chord with the gathering in the local Bundeli language.

“Bolo Gwalior-Chambal baare abki je Mamaji ke bhrashth sarkar badalbe bale hain, bolo badalbe waale hai naa. Ek baar hamare sange jor se bolo, BJP jaaeeyebe baari hai, Congress aaeeyebe baari hai (People of Gwalior-Chambal join me in saying the corrupt government of Shivraj Singh Chouhan is going to be unseated from power. BJP is going and the Congress is coming in MP).”

She began the speech in the same Bundeli lingo, saying she was elated at coming to the Gwalior-Chambal region.

“I’ve been in this land in the past also for offering prayers at the shrine of Goddess Pitambara. My grandmother Indira Gandhi too had come to your region in the past. I’ve listened to the inspiring stories of Rani Laxmibai and other brave hearts of this land during my childhood from my grandmother.”

Referring to the pulling down of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in MP during March 2020 by then Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and loyalist MLAs with BJP’s help, Priyanka said, “I can see a huge wave of change here and appeal to you all to power Congress to a massive majority. Form such a strong government which can neither be purchased nor pulled down.”

Not going for the jugular (unlike state Congress leaders, like the leader of the opposition, Dr Govind Singh) against once close family friend and party colleague and now a BJP leader and Modi government’s minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, she said, “I don’t want to indulge in negative politics, else I would’ve spent 10 minutes of my 30 minutes-speech in criticizing the PM. The next 10 minutes would’ve been reserved for the scams/false promises of the BJP government in MP and in the last 10 minutes I would’ve spoken about Scindiaji and how his political ideology suddenly took a u-turn.”

While referring to the March 2020 collapse of the Kamal Nath government, Priyanka said, “The foundation of the present government in MP is unethical, as it was formed by pulling down an elected government with money power. If the foundation of any government is wrong and unethical, similar is going to be its deeds also. The same way the present government is focused on loot and scams, spanning from roads to the statues at the Mahakal Lok temple corridor.”

While reiterating the party’s five poll guarantees in MP (Old Pension Scheme for state government employees, Rs 1500 monthly to women, Rs 500 LPG cooking cylinder, resumption of previous Congress regime’s farm loan waiver and free 100 units and Rs 100 for 200 units power), Priyanka demanded from the rally’s stage from state party chief Kamal Nath to increase the present monthly sum of Rs 600 towards pension for disabled people on coming to power in MP.

Knowing well that the maximum defence personnel of MP originated from the Gwalior-Chambal region, Priyanka raised the issue of the four-year engagement period-Agniveer Scheme for the country’s armed forces.

“I recently met youngsters in Haryana, who told me that many youngsters are returning home in the middle of the rigorous training under the Agniveer Scheme. They asked me what's the use of undergoing such training when they’ll have a job just for four years, before returning home to rely on agriculture, which too in present inflationary situations will not render them enough earning.”

“Even those whose family spent Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 for private coaching and tuitions for cracking the government recruitment test, have been cheated by the scam in the recent Patwari Recruitment Exam in MP,” she alleged.

Maintaining that inflation and unemployment were among the key public issues, she said that such issues cause tension, which leads to atrocities on the weakest sections, including tribals, Dalits and women. This is what is happening in MP.

“The newspapers here prominently publish government advertisements on one hand and on the other hand the news about women/girls getting raped and molested by sons of alleged BJP leaders.”

Attacking the MP government for failing to address issues of inflation and unemployment, Priyanka said that out of the 22,000-plus announcements made by the CM in the last three years, why weren’t even 2200 fulfilled?

“Why is he (MP CM) announcing schemes for women and youths now, what were he and his party doing despite being in power for 18 years?”

Questions PM’s long silence on Manipur

At the rally, which was perhaps the first rally by a top opposition leader after the two-day Bengaluru meeting of opposition parties (where the INDIA coalition was announced), Priyanka questioned the PM’s promptness in calling all opposition parties/leaders (who’ve spent decades serving peoples cause) as chor (thieves), compared to his 77-days long silence on burning Manipur which is ruled by the BJP.

“Even when the PM was compelled to speak about Manipur in the wake of the shocking video, he mixed politics in his statements, by mentioning the opposition-ruled states.”

