Body politics: Rajasthan tables bill with penal provisions

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a move to prevent politics and protests over human bodies in cases of unnatural deaths in Rajasthan, the Gehlot government on Thursday passed a crucial law in the state assembly. The ‘Rajasthan Honour of Dead Body Bill 2023’ aims to curb the growing trend of protests involving bodies being placed on roads as a part of expressing anger over an incident. To accord dignity in death to victims and ensure timely cremations and burials, the bill proposes that people can be penalised up to five years in jail for protesting with bodies lying by their side.

The state government cites several instances of unnatural deaths where people and families come out protesting with political parties and social groups joining them later. The groups then raise “unjustified demands to pressure the government for various types of compensation.”

The Bill, introduced by the Ashok Gehlot government in the Assembly, says the deceased will be granted specific rights, ensuring the last rites are conducted in accordance with the traditions and practices of their respective communities and religions.

The comprehensive Bill encompasses seven parts, ranging from definitions to the rights and responsibilities of the next of kin, powers vested in police officers and executive magistrates, handling of unclaimed bodies, DNA profiling, and penalties for crimes related to the misuse of bodies.

To support the legislation, the government has allocated a budget of Rs 10 lakh, with an additional provision of Rs 60 lakh for DNA testing, which costs Rs 6,000 per sample. The total funding under various provisions stands at Rs 70 lakh. The Bill also mandates that the relatives of the deceased take prompt custody of the body when handed over by the police or any authorised officer.

The body cannot be used for protests and explicit consent will not be granted for such purposes. The Bill grants police the authority to take possession of a body being used for protest, and they are required to inform the executive magistrate of such occurrences. In case deemed necessary, the body may be sent to the hospital for examination. The executive magistrate is responsible for notifying next of kin of the deceased to perform the rites.

Honouring the dead

The state government says protests by keeping victims’ bodies on roads are rising. According to government every deceased individual is granted the right to last rites, adhering to customs of one’s community.

Relatives of the deceased must take prompt custody of the body when handed over by police.

A body cannot be used for protests and consent won’t be granted for such purpose.

