Home Nation

Death toll in landslide at Maharashtra village rises to 21 

The massive landslide hit Irshalwadi, a tribal village located on a hill slope, on Wednesday night.

Published: 21st July 2023 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2023 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Rescuers work at the landslide site in Raigad district, Maharashtra on Thursday | ap

By PTI

MUMBAI: With the recovery of five more bodies from the debris at the landslide-affected Irshalwadi village in Maharashtra's Raigad district, the toll increased to 21 on Friday, an official said.

Of the five victims whose bodies were pulled out since the morning, three were men and two women, he said.

Four children, aged between 6 months to four years and including two siblings, are among the 21 deceased, said the official.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams resumed their search and rescue operation at the landslide site, located in hilly terrain, around 6.30 am amid rainfall in the area after suspending the exercise overnight, said the official.

Local villagers and relatives of the people trapped under the debris are assisting the rescue teams, he said.

The massive landslide hit Irshalwadi, a tribal village located on a hill slope in the coastal district, around 80km from Mumbai, on Wednesday night.

Till Thursday, 16 people had perished in the tragedy.

Of the total 228 residents of the village, the bodies of 21 have been recovered, while 93 residents have been traced, he said.

However, a total of 114 villagers are yet to be located.

They include those who had gone out of the village to attend a marriage or for rice plantation work, the official said.

As the remote village does not have a pucca road, earth movers and excavators could not be easily moved and hence the operation is being carried out manually, he said.

NDRF personnel had to stop their search and rescue operation at the landslide site on Thursday evening due to bad weather.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
landslides Maharashtra Maharashtra Rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp