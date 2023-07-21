DRDO to test niche tech for submarines next year

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Defence Research and Development Organisation is working to conduct the first underwater trial of its fuel cell-based Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) system in Mumbai. The niche technology is being developed that will enhance the submerged endurance of the submarine severalfold.

An AIP system gives a submarine the ability to remain submerged underwater, away from enemy sensors, for a long time without surfacing. As per DRDO, the AIP has a “force multiplier effect on lethality of a diesel-electric submarine.”

Sources in the defence and security establishment said the underwater testing of AIP will be conducted next year. The shore-based prototype testing was done in 2021. Once developed, the home-grown AIP system will be fitted into three Scorpene submarines that India is in the process to purchase from France.

The plan, sources said, is to equip all new submarines with the indigenous AIP system.

The fuel cell-based AIP has merits in performance compared to other technologies. The DRDO may get ample time to take the project to its maturity, said the sources, if the contract to purchase the additional three submarines is signed at the end of this year. It will take 6-7 years to be commissioned in the Indian Navy.

A source cautioned, “The project is taking time. By the time it is ready to be integrated with the three additional Scorpene submarines to be manufactured in India, better technologies might come in vogue.”

The Defence Acquisition Council recently approved the construction of additional submarines. In the process to take the project forward, DRDO’s Naval Materials Research Laboratory (NMRL) and Naval Group France had in January this year signed an agreement wherein the French major will help in the detailed design phase for integration of indigenous AIP in the Kalvari class submarines.

As part of the agreement, Naval Group France will certify the AIP design for integration in the submarines.

Internationally, there are different types of AIP systems, but the fuel cell-based AIP is considered unique as hydrogen is generated onboard. It will obviate the need for carrying hydrogen onboard which is a major safety concern for a submarine.

With its integration into the submarines, India will join an elite club of nations who have indigenously developed fuel cell-based submarine AIP technology. This technology is a green one since the by-product of the reaction is non-polluted water that can be released into the oceans.

In the elite club

With its integration into the submarines, India will join an elite club of nations that have indigenously developed fuel cell-based submarine Air Independent Propulsion technology. This technology is a green one since the by-product of the reaction is non-polluted water which can be released into the oceans.

NEW DELHI: The Defence Research and Development Organisation is working to conduct the first underwater trial of its fuel cell-based Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) system in Mumbai. The niche technology is being developed that will enhance the submerged endurance of the submarine severalfold. An AIP system gives a submarine the ability to remain submerged underwater, away from enemy sensors, for a long time without surfacing. As per DRDO, the AIP has a “force multiplier effect on lethality of a diesel-electric submarine.” Sources in the defence and security establishment said the underwater testing of AIP will be conducted next year. The shore-based prototype testing was done in 2021. Once developed, the home-grown AIP system will be fitted into three Scorpene submarines that India is in the process to purchase from France. The plan, sources said, is to equip all new submarines with the indigenous AIP system. The fuel cell-based AIP has merits in performance compared to other technologies. The DRDO may get ample time to take the project to its maturity, said the sources, if the contract to purchase the additional three submarines is signed at the end of this year. It will take 6-7 years to be commissioned in the Indian Navy.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A source cautioned, “The project is taking time. By the time it is ready to be integrated with the three additional Scorpene submarines to be manufactured in India, better technologies might come in vogue.” The Defence Acquisition Council recently approved the construction of additional submarines. In the process to take the project forward, DRDO’s Naval Materials Research Laboratory (NMRL) and Naval Group France had in January this year signed an agreement wherein the French major will help in the detailed design phase for integration of indigenous AIP in the Kalvari class submarines. As part of the agreement, Naval Group France will certify the AIP design for integration in the submarines. Internationally, there are different types of AIP systems, but the fuel cell-based AIP is considered unique as hydrogen is generated onboard. It will obviate the need for carrying hydrogen onboard which is a major safety concern for a submarine. With its integration into the submarines, India will join an elite club of nations who have indigenously developed fuel cell-based submarine AIP technology. This technology is a green one since the by-product of the reaction is non-polluted water that can be released into the oceans. In the elite club With its integration into the submarines, India will join an elite club of nations that have indigenously developed fuel cell-based submarine Air Independent Propulsion technology. This technology is a green one since the by-product of the reaction is non-polluted water which can be released into the oceans.