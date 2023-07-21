ED arrests Sanjay Raut’s close aide Sujit Patkar

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday arrested businessman Sujit Patkar, a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut and civic doctor Kishore Bisure in connection with the multi-crore jumbo Covid centre scam.

The two were produced before the special judge for Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases, M G Deshpande, who remanded them in ED custody till July 27. The ED is probing the money laundering angle in connection with contracts given out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for setting up or managing Covid field hospitals, called ‘jumbo centres’, during the pandemic.

According to the ED, Patkar is one of the four partners of Lifeline Hospital Management Services that was awarded the contract to run a Covid-19 jumbo centre in Worli. “During investigation, it was revealed that Rs 22 crore was laundered via shell companies and Patkar was instrumental in this. Dr Bisure was the in-charge of a field hospital,” officials said.

