Government school teacher in Raipur dons uniform to break ice with students

As a teacher at the government primary school in Raipur, she finds most students who are from relatively poor socio-economic backgrounds not attending the classes in neat and tidy uniforms. 

Jahnvi Yadu attends school in a uniform two days a week

By Ejaz Kaiser
RAIPUR: Jahnvi Yadu, a teacher, left students puzzled when she arrived in the school in the uniform specified for students. She had a reason. She believes that a teacher’s role should go beyond achieving the academic pursuit in the school. “One must inculcate discipline from an early stage in life.”

As a teacher at the government primary school in Raipur, she finds most students who are from relatively poor socio-economic backgrounds not attending the classes in neat and tidy uniforms. She took the initiative to ensure the students’ behaviour was good and there was orderliness in their class and school.
She was delighted to find many students responding with enthusiasm.

Students said the barrier between them and the teacher was less with newly inspired change in the classroom: she sits with them and takes classes donning the school uniform. To manage the disciplinary issue, the teacher has to be a positive role model with a gentle attitude. “Playing tough or being rigid doesn’t really work,” she said.

“School uniforms have a special significance for students; it creates a feeling of pride and belonging. Attending the classes in neat uniforms will make them appear and imbibe a sense of discipline and purpose. So, I decided to wear the uniform”, Jahnvi told this newspaper.

Jahnvi, who has been teaching in the same school since 2013, said that young students learn many things in life simply by observing. “So the idea clicked; students now understand what a neat dress uniform means.”

She decided to attend two days a week in the school uniform. Forget students, even the school staff were surprised to find Jahnvi in the specified school uniform. “To be in the school uniform daily can become monotonous for students. The motivated students began to attend their classes with their newly gained sense of responsibility with the neat school dress,” she said.

Attempt to manage disciplinary issues
