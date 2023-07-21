Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court allows ASI survey

By Online Desk

The Varanasi court, on Friday, allowed a scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque located next to Kashi Vishwanath temple. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey will be allowed in all areas except the Wuzukhana area, where a structure claimed by the Hindu litigants to be a 'shivling' exists.

The Wuzukhana area was earlier sealed at Supreme Court's Direction.

The mosque management's counsel Mohammed Tauhid Khan said it will challenge the order.

"It is not acceptable and we will move to a higher court against it. This survey could cause damage to the mosque," he said.

The Muslim side filed its objection to the Hindu group's petition in May.

During the plea, Vishnu Shankar Jain, the counsel for the Hindu side, had earlier argued that the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque dispute can be resolved only by an archaeological investigation of the entire mosque complex.

"The situation will become clear after examining the three domes of the Gyanvapi complex, the western wall of the complex and the entire complex in a modern way," he added.

The court also ordered to submit the findings of the survey before August 4.

(With inputs from PTI)

