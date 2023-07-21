Irshalwadi landslide effect: 140 families asked to vacate hillock area in Kalyan-Dombivali 

By PTI

THANE: Around 140 families occupying the Kachore-Netivali hillock in Maharashtra's Thane district have been issued notices to vacate the area as it is landslide-prone, an official said on Friday.

The notices have been issued in view of the landslide in Irshalwadi in neighbouring Raigad district on Wednesday night, in which 21 bodies have been recovered so far, he said.

The Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation official said the hillock has been dug up at several places by occupants over the last 30 years and this development had made the region vulnerable to a landslide.

"The residents of the area have started packing up their belongings. They will be housed in transit camps for the time being. Moreover, the region is seeing heavy rains for the past few days," he said.

KDMC G Ward Assistant Commissioner Savita Hile said the Kachore-Netivali hillock has been identified as a landslide-prone area and, therefore, families have been asked to vacate and move to transit camps.

THANE: Around 140 families occupying the Kachore-Netivali hillock in Maharashtra's Thane district have been issued notices to vacate the area as it is landslide-prone, an official said on Friday. The notices have been issued in view of the landslide in Irshalwadi in neighbouring Raigad district on Wednesday night, in which 21 bodies have been recovered so far, he said. The Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation official said the hillock has been dug up at several places by occupants over the last 30 years and this development had made the region vulnerable to a landslide.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "The residents of the area have started packing up their belongings. They will be housed in transit camps for the time being. Moreover, the region is seeing heavy rains for the past few days," he said. KDMC G Ward Assistant Commissioner Savita Hile said the Kachore-Netivali hillock has been identified as a landslide-prone area and, therefore, families have been asked to vacate and move to transit camps.