Man dies in police custody in Bihar's Begusarai 

A magisterial probe has been ordered into the death of Hiragaj Yadav.

Published: 21st July 2023 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2023 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

Custodial torture, custodial death

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By PTI

BEGUSARAI: A 50-year-old man died in police custody in Bihar's Begusarai district, hours after being arrested for allegedly opening fire on and setting ablaze a neighbour's house, a senior official said on Friday.

A magisterial probe has been ordered into the death of Hiragaj Yadav, who fell ill on Thursday evening and was declared dead by doctors at the hospital where he was rushed to by police personnel, said Superintendent of Police Yogendra Kumar.

Yadav, who recently came out on bail after spending 12 years behind bars serving sentence in a murder case, was named in many cases in Begusarai and neighbouring Khagaria district, said the SP.

On Thursday, he was arrested and brought to Bakhri police station in connection with an FIR lodged by a neighbour who had accused him of opening firing and arson.

During interrogation, Yadav fell unconscious following which he was rushed to the hospital.

The SP said a videographed post-mortem examination has also been conducted on the deceased.

Heavy deployment of forces has been made at the police station to avert any untoward incident in view of villagers thronging the area upon learning about the death, the SP said.

