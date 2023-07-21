Nearly 1,000 people evacuated as heavy rains create flood-like situation in Maharashtra

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Nearly 1,000 people from Biloli tehsil in Maharashtra's Nanded district have been shifted to safer places as heavy rains created a flood-like situation in 12 villages, officials said on Friday.

Rescue teams comprising revenue department personnel and others carried out the rescue operation from Thursday evening that continued till late night, a district administration official said.

"Nearly 1,000 residents of 12 villages, including Harnali, Machnur, Biloli, Golegaon, Aarali, Kasarali, Belkoni, Kundalwadi and Ganjgaon, were moved to safety. There was a sudden increase in water level in these villages following rains, which created a flood-like situation," he said.

People were shifted as water entered settlements and farms in these villages, he added.

The rescued people were given temporary shelter in nearby Zilla Parishad-run schools or houses located in high-lying areas, the official said.

Several local people also contributed to the rescue operation, he said.

