Nearly 1,000 people evacuated as heavy rains create flood-like situation in Maharashtra

Published: 21st July 2023 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2023 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

A police personnel stand guard at the coastline amid monsoon rains as high tidal waves crash at the shore, in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 19, 2023.(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Nearly 1,000 people from Biloli tehsil in Maharashtra's Nanded district have been shifted to safer places as heavy rains created a flood-like situation in 12 villages, officials said on Friday.

Rescue teams comprising revenue department personnel and others carried out the rescue operation from Thursday evening that continued till late night, a district administration official said.

"Nearly 1,000 residents of 12 villages, including Harnali, Machnur, Biloli, Golegaon, Aarali, Kasarali, Belkoni, Kundalwadi and Ganjgaon, were moved to safety. There was a sudden increase in water level in these villages following rains, which created a flood-like situation," he said.

People were shifted as water entered settlements and farms in these villages, he added.

The rescued people were given temporary shelter in nearby Zilla Parishad-run schools or houses located in high-lying areas, the official said.

Several local people also contributed to the rescue operation, he said.

