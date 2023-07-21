Home Nation

PM Modi to distribute over 70,000 appointment letters to new recruits at Rozgar Mela

The Rozgar Mela will be held at 44 locations across the country.

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 70,000 appointment letters to newly-inducted recruits on Saturday and address them via video conferencing, his office said.

The recruitments are taking place across central government departments as well as state governments and Union Territories supporting this initiative, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi will distribute more than 70,000 appointment letters to newly-inducted recruits on July 22 at 10:30 am via video conferencing, the PMO said.

He will also address these appointees on the occasion.

The new recruits, selected from across the country will be joining the government in various ministries and departments, including the Department of Revenue, Department of Financial Services, Department of Posts, Department of School Education, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Central Public Sector Undertakings, Department of Water Resources, Department of Personnel and Training and the Ministry of Home Affairs, among others.

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of the prime minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation, the statement said.

The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development, it said.

The newly-inducted appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on the iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 580 e-learning courses have been made available for 'anywhere any device' learning format, the statement said.

