Power corridor: Fresh consultations on UCC to be held

Amid growing concerns, the Law Commission has initiated a fresh round of consultations on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal told in Rajya Sabha that the 21st Law Commission had issued a consultation paper on ‘Reform of Family Law’ in August 2018, but it had not submitted a report. “Since more than four years have lapsed from its date of issuance, the 22nd Law Commission (the present panel) decided to solicit views and ideas of the public at large,” he said.

No competitive exam for HC judges

Putting end to speculations, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday said that there is no proposal to introduce a competitive examination for selection of high court judges as they are being appointed according to constitutional provisions.

37 passengers in ‘No Fly List’

As many as 37 passengers have been placed in the ‘No Fly List’ this year till July 15 by the civil aviation ministry. The bans due to various actions such as not wearing masks or for not obeying the instructions of crew members, MoS for Civil Aviation, VK Singh, said.

4.63 L hired in various depts in last 5 yrs

The Centre has informed that over 4.63 lakh recruitments in government departments were done in last five years. Union Minister of State for Personnel, Dr Jitendra Singh, in a written reply to a query in Rajya Sabha, said that the total number of candidates recommended by the UPSC, SSC and RRBs from April 1 in 2018 to March 31 in 2023 including SCs, STs and OBCs are at 4,63,205. The SSC and RRBs recommended 1,03,196 candidates.

Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Thakur & Shruti Kakkar

