Shivraj transfers Rs 196 cr to bank accounts of over 78K meritorious students

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan transferred on Thursday, Rs 196 crore into the bank accounts of 78,641 meritorious students of state Board schools, who had passed the Class XII exam with 75% or more marks.

The huge sum (Rs 25,000 per student) was credited into the accounts of meritorious students with a single click to enable them to buy laptops under the state government’s Talented Students Promotion Scheme.

While crediting Rs 196 crore into the accounts of the 78,000-plus students, the CM announced that the scheme will not just cover students of MP Board schools, but will also be applicable to the meritorious students of CBSE schools. He announced that the topper students will get scooties from next year.

At the state level event under the Talented Students Promotion Scheme held at Bhopal’s Lal Parade Ground, the CM also symbolically presented cheques to topper students of each division of the state.

Addressing the event and also interacting with meritorious students, the CM said “The state government has made efforts to improve the educational system up to the village level. It is our endeavour to provide excellent school buildings, free textbooks, uniforms and cycles, along with continuous power supply, good roads and standard infrastructure for better education, so that the students can improve their future by focusing on their studies.”

Later in the day, while taking part in the ongoing month-long statewide Vikas Parva programme in Ujjain district’s Nagda Khachrod sub division, the CM announced making Nagda a separate district. “Nagda will be made a separate district, those who want to continue being part of Ujjain will remain to be part of Ujjain district.”

