Home Nation

Sonia presses Modi for debate on Manipur

According to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, just before the session began, Modi went around to greet all leaders, which is a customary practice.

Published: 21st July 2023 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2023 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

Sonia Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the Manipur violence in Parliament, in a brief conversation they had ahead of the session.

According to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, just before the session began, Modi went around to greet all leaders, which is a customary practice. As he reached the Opposition benches, he had a brief conversation with Sonia.

“She told the PM that we want a discussion on Manipur in Parliament. I think the PM had not anticipated it. “Alright, I will see,” he said in response,” Chowdhury said. “In a way, the session began today with a demand by Mrs Gandhi herself, on behalf of the Opposition,” Chowdhury added.

Earlier in the day, a meeting of the united Opposition decided to demand a statement from Modi on Manipur in both Houses of Parliament. AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet, “The demand of the 26-party INDIA is very clear. The Prime Minister should make a statement on the horrific and tragic developments in Manipur since May 3, in both Houses of the Parliament, after which there should be a discussion. This is the first order of business,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sonia Gandhi Narendra Modi Manipur violence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp