Sonia presses Modi for debate on Manipur

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the Manipur violence in Parliament, in a brief conversation they had ahead of the session.

According to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, just before the session began, Modi went around to greet all leaders, which is a customary practice. As he reached the Opposition benches, he had a brief conversation with Sonia.

“She told the PM that we want a discussion on Manipur in Parliament. I think the PM had not anticipated it. “Alright, I will see,” he said in response,” Chowdhury said. “In a way, the session began today with a demand by Mrs Gandhi herself, on behalf of the Opposition,” Chowdhury added.

Earlier in the day, a meeting of the united Opposition decided to demand a statement from Modi on Manipur in both Houses of Parliament. AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet, “The demand of the 26-party INDIA is very clear. The Prime Minister should make a statement on the horrific and tragic developments in Manipur since May 3, in both Houses of the Parliament, after which there should be a discussion. This is the first order of business,” he said.

