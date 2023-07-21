Srinagar Diary: Postmen to deliver power bills

Namita Bajpai By

In a first, postmen, tasked with delivering letters and money orders to people, will now be delivering electricity bills and collecting electricity revenue from the doorstep in Jammu and Kashmir. This would be introduced as a pilot project in Jammu city and extended across the Union Territory if deemed to be successful. The postmen will be equipped with a Point of Sale (POS) machine for collection of the bill amount from consumers. However, if a consumer does not want to make the payment through the postman, they can scan the QR code on the bill to pay directly to the power department.

11-yr-old boy designs 4-in-1 machine

Inspired by former president and ‘Missile Man’ Dr A P J Abdul Kalam, an 11-year-old boy from an underprivileged family in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district has designed a four-in-one machine that can work as a freezer, AC, room heater and refrigerator. Momin Ishaq Teli, who studies in a government-run school, said it took him three years to design the machine which, he claims, is the first such gadget in the world. The machine can operate as a room heater, freezer, AC and refrigerator and works on both AC and DC current.

Dress code for devotees at Jammu temple

A stringent dress code has been introduced for the devotees visiting the ancient ‘Bawe Wali Mata’ temple in Jammu. All devotees, including men and women, have been asked to cover their head with a garment and not to wear shorts, capris, miniskirts or ripped jeans in the premises of the Kali temple in the Jammu city. The notice about the dress code has been put up near the entrance of the temple, which is located in the Bahu Fort area of Jammu. The city is also known as the city of the temples. The management of the temple has made cloth available to the devotees so that they can cover their heads.

