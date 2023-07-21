Sudden deaths among 'some youths' after COVID-19, but 'no sufficient' evidence: Centre

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sudden deaths have been reported in some youth after Covid-19, but at present there is no sufficient evidence available to confirm the cause of such deaths, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the Lok Sabha.

The minister was asked by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs Ravindra Kushwaha and Khagen Murmu whether the number of people dying of cardiac attacks have increased across the country after Covid-19.

Mandaviya told the house that to ascertain the facts regarding the apprehension of rising cases of cardiac arrest after COVID-19, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), an apex body for the promotion of biomedical research, is conducting three different studies.

He said a multi-centric matched case-control study on factors associated with sudden deaths among adults aged 18 to 45 in India is ongoing at around 40 hospitals/research centres.

Another multicentric hospital-based matched case-control study is underway at around 30 COVID-19 clinical registry hospitals to determine the effect of the Covid vaccine on thrombotic events among the population aged 18 to 45 in 2022 in India. Besides, another study for establishing the cause of sudden unexplained deaths in young people through virtual and physical autopsy is underway, Mandaviya said.

To address the health issues related to cardiovascular disease, the Centre's Department of Health and Family Welfare provides technical and financial support to states and Union Territories under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD). Cardiovascular disease is an integral part of NP-NCD.

The programme includes strengthening infrastructure, human resource development, health promotion, population-based screening of the population in the 30-year and above age group under the Ayushman Bharat Health Wellness Centre, early diagnosis, and management and referral to an appropriate level of health care facility.

Under NP-NCD, 724 district non-communicable disease clinics, 210 district cardiac care units, 326 district day care centres and 6,110 community health centre non-communicable disease clinics have been set up.

Mandaviya said that the government has taken many steps to address the health issues related to cardiovascular disease including patients getting treatment at various health facilities in the health care delivery system including medical colleges, central institutes like AIIMS, central government hospitals, and private sector hospitals.

“There is also focus on cardiovascular diseases in its various aspects in case of new AIIMS and many upgraded institutions under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY),” the minister said.

He said to facilitate accessible and affordable healthcare and treatment, many steps have been taken by the centre. Under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), health insurance cover of Rs. 5 lakhs per family per year for secondary or tertiary care hospitalization to over 60 crore beneficiaries are provided.

The treatment packages under AB-PMJAY are very comprehensive covering various treatment-related aspects such as drugs and diagnostic services.

Under Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi (RAN), financial assistance is provided to families living below the threshold poverty line for their treatment in government hospitals.

Besides, quality generic medicines are made available at affordable prices to all, under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) in collaboration with the state governments.

Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment (AMRIT) Pharmacy stores have been set up in some hospitals/institutions, with an objective to make available cardiovascular drugs at a substantial discount vis-à-vis the Maximum Retail Price, the minister said.

(With additional inputs from PTI)

NEW DELHI: Sudden deaths have been reported in some youth after Covid-19, but at present there is no sufficient evidence available to confirm the cause of such deaths, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the Lok Sabha. The minister was asked by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs Ravindra Kushwaha and Khagen Murmu whether the number of people dying of cardiac attacks have increased across the country after Covid-19. Mandaviya told the house that to ascertain the facts regarding the apprehension of rising cases of cardiac arrest after COVID-19, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), an apex body for the promotion of biomedical research, is conducting three different studies.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said a multi-centric matched case-control study on factors associated with sudden deaths among adults aged 18 to 45 in India is ongoing at around 40 hospitals/research centres. Another multicentric hospital-based matched case-control study is underway at around 30 COVID-19 clinical registry hospitals to determine the effect of the Covid vaccine on thrombotic events among the population aged 18 to 45 in 2022 in India. Besides, another study for establishing the cause of sudden unexplained deaths in young people through virtual and physical autopsy is underway, Mandaviya said. To address the health issues related to cardiovascular disease, the Centre's Department of Health and Family Welfare provides technical and financial support to states and Union Territories under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD). Cardiovascular disease is an integral part of NP-NCD. The programme includes strengthening infrastructure, human resource development, health promotion, population-based screening of the population in the 30-year and above age group under the Ayushman Bharat Health Wellness Centre, early diagnosis, and management and referral to an appropriate level of health care facility. Under NP-NCD, 724 district non-communicable disease clinics, 210 district cardiac care units, 326 district day care centres and 6,110 community health centre non-communicable disease clinics have been set up. Mandaviya said that the government has taken many steps to address the health issues related to cardiovascular disease including patients getting treatment at various health facilities in the health care delivery system including medical colleges, central institutes like AIIMS, central government hospitals, and private sector hospitals. “There is also focus on cardiovascular diseases in its various aspects in case of new AIIMS and many upgraded institutions under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY),” the minister said. He said to facilitate accessible and affordable healthcare and treatment, many steps have been taken by the centre. Under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), health insurance cover of Rs. 5 lakhs per family per year for secondary or tertiary care hospitalization to over 60 crore beneficiaries are provided. The treatment packages under AB-PMJAY are very comprehensive covering various treatment-related aspects such as drugs and diagnostic services. Under Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi (RAN), financial assistance is provided to families living below the threshold poverty line for their treatment in government hospitals. Besides, quality generic medicines are made available at affordable prices to all, under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) in collaboration with the state governments. Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment (AMRIT) Pharmacy stores have been set up in some hospitals/institutions, with an objective to make available cardiovascular drugs at a substantial discount vis-à-vis the Maximum Retail Price, the minister said. (With additional inputs from PTI)