'140 crore Indians in shame': BJP MP Gautam Gambhir condemns Manipur incident

Gambhir urged political parties to avoid politicizing the issue and emphasized that such atrocities should never happen to any woman in any part of the country.

Published: 22nd July 2023 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2023 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

Members of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum at a protest rally over the parading of women naked, in Churachandpur district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday reacted to the dreaded incident in Manipur and termed it ‘extremely shameful’. Gambhir also slammed the opposition for politicizing the issue. 

Addressing the media on the sidelines of an event, Gambhir stated, “The Manipur incident is not only a matter concerning the state but also hangs the head of 140 crore Indians in shame.”

He urged political parties to avoid politicizing the issue and emphasized that such atrocities should never happen to any woman in any part of the country.

The incident came to light after a video depicting the appalling act circulated on various social media platforms. In the wake of this disturbing event, opposition parties criticized Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what they perceived as a lack of prompt action to address the violence in the North Eastern state.

Responding to questions about the Centre’s response, Gambhir conveyed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured the strictest punishment for the perpetrators of this heinous crime. 

Modi, in his first public comments on the Manipur violence, declared that no guilty individual would escape justice, and the law would act firmly and decisively.

Additionally, Gautam Gambhir, who represents East Delhi in Parliament, also took the opportunity to address the grievances of the local residents. 

As part of his “Gautam Connect” initiative, he disclosed that he has successfully organized over 100 meetings in the past 3.5 years and intends to conduct many more, covering all assembly constituencies in East Delhi. The initiative aims to bridge the gap between elected representatives and the public, allowing for direct communication and prompt resolution of issues.

