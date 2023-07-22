'Banks known for record losses under UPA now making profits': PM Modi in Rozgar Mela

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: PM Narendra Modi on Saturday hit out at the previous Congress-led UPA government for destroying the banking sector with numerous scams while virtually addressing the Rozgar mela.

The rozgar mela was held at 44 locations across the country. The PM distributed over 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits and also addressed the appointees and congratulated them.

The newly inducted appointees have got the opportunity to get trained through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on the iGOT Karmayogi portal.

PM Modi said, “Now, India is among the countries whose banking sector is considered to be the strongest. A number of banks known for losses under the UPA are now being discussed for their record profits”.

Thanking the people working in the banking sector, the PM said that these people never disappointed him in realizing the dream of the country.

He further added, “In the previous government, some powerful leaders, close to a particular family, used to call banks and get their loved ones loans, worthy thousands of crores sanctioned, which were never repaid. It was one of the biggest phone-banking scams of the previous government."

Highlighting his government efforts, the PM claimed the current government has moved India from being the 10th largest economy in the world to the 5th largest economy now in just a span of 9 years.

“And, in the coming few years, India will join the top 3 economies of the world," he predicted, lauding the services of bankers during the corona pandemic times and for opening 50 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts.

He asserted that his government initiated a slew of measures, including strengthening the management of banks, merging small banks and injecting professionalism that helped the banking sector to improve to a great extent.

Encouraging the new recruits for various government departments, the PM further said that even a small sincere effort can create a huge change in someone’s life and accelerate the country’s growth pace further.

Calling upon to make collective efforts for eradication of poverty, he said categorically said that poverty can be completely and certainly eliminated from the country by collective efforts.

“And, every government employee of the country has a big role in this. For those who have been given appointment letters now, there cannot be a better time than today to be recruited by the government when the country is progressing in the Amrit Kaal,” he said.

He asked 70000 new recruits to resolve to make India a ‘Vikshit Bharat' as the next 25 years are most crucial for the new recruits. He asked them also to serve the people with a view of serving the nation and unlocking the greatest feeling of satisfaction.

He then cited a NITI Aayog report that states that the country’s 13 crore people have been brought above the poverty line in the last 5 years.

He lauded India’s talents, he informed the new recruits that the world is keeping an eye on India’s talent and demand for India’s IT talent, doctors and nurses has also increased in other countries. The new recruits have been appointed in various government departments such as revenue, financial series, posts, railway, defence, education, and others.

