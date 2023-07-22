Ensure Tamils’ dignity: Prime Minister Modi tells Ranil Wickremesinghe

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe to ensure a life of dignity for the Tamil community living in the country and adopt a humane approach towards Indian fishermen who inadvertently stray into Lankan waters.

“We hope the Sri Lankan government will fulfil the aspirations of the Tamils, driving the process of equality, justice, and peace, while honouring the commitment to the 13th Amendment and conducting the Provincial Council Elections,” PM Modi said.

The two leaders held extensive bilateral discussions on several issues of mutual interest. Later, they announced a raft of initiatives including expediting work to connect electricity grids, conducting a feasibility study for a petroleum pipeline, and examining the viability of a land bridge to boost connectivity between the two countries.

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI), trade-in rupee, and increased air connectivity between the two nations also came up for discussion. Both sides also agreed to improve air connectivity and establish a passenger ferry service between Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu and Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka.

“We have jointly adopted a vision document for our Economic Partnership, aiming to strengthen maritime, air, energy, and people-to-people connectivity between our nations. This vision emphasizes mutual cooperation in tourism, power, trade, higher education, and skill development, reflecting India’s long-term commitment to Sri Lanka,” said PM Modi.

In light of the economic crisis that hit Sri Lanka a year ago, India has extended financial support of close to $4 billion in the form of loans and grants aid. India also allocated `75 crore for projects for the Tamil community in Sri Lanka.

