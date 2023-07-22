Fifth tower of Chintels Paradiso declared unsafe, says IIT Delhi’s audit

By Express News Service

GURUGRAM: Yet another tower of the Chintels Paradiso Society here has been declared unsafe for habitation by IIT Delhi, officials said on Thursday. This is the fifth tower in the residential complex in Sector 109 here which was declared unsafe by IIT Delhi in the audit report it submitted to the district administration on Wednesday.

Hitesh Kumar Meena, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, said IIT’s report will be made public and an evacuation notice will also be issued soon. Of the nine towers at the complex, the engineering institute has completed the structural audit for all but one, said Meena.

In its latest report, IIT Delhi said tower H of the residential complex, where around 11 families reside, is “unsafe for habitation”, while the condition of towers B and C is deteriorating, but they are not unsafe as of now. Of the four towers -- D, E, F, and G -- that were earlier declared unsafe, D, E and F have been vacated while evacuation notices will be issued for tower G soon, district authorities said.

Six floors of Tower D partially collapsed in February last year, leading to the death of two women residents. “We will release IIT’s audit report along with an order for evacuation, as our committee set up to monitor the case is looking into the report,” said Meena. “We have learnt that tower H has been declared unsafe but we have not yet been given a copy of the report,” said Rakesh Hooda, president of RWA of Chintels Paradiso Society.

GURUGRAM: Yet another tower of the Chintels Paradiso Society here has been declared unsafe for habitation by IIT Delhi, officials said on Thursday. This is the fifth tower in the residential complex in Sector 109 here which was declared unsafe by IIT Delhi in the audit report it submitted to the district administration on Wednesday. Hitesh Kumar Meena, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, said IIT’s report will be made public and an evacuation notice will also be issued soon. Of the nine towers at the complex, the engineering institute has completed the structural audit for all but one, said Meena. In its latest report, IIT Delhi said tower H of the residential complex, where around 11 families reside, is “unsafe for habitation”, while the condition of towers B and C is deteriorating, but they are not unsafe as of now. Of the four towers -- D, E, F, and G -- that were earlier declared unsafe, D, E and F have been vacated while evacuation notices will be issued for tower G soon, district authorities said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Six floors of Tower D partially collapsed in February last year, leading to the death of two women residents. “We will release IIT’s audit report along with an order for evacuation, as our committee set up to monitor the case is looking into the report,” said Meena. “We have learnt that tower H has been declared unsafe but we have not yet been given a copy of the report,” said Rakesh Hooda, president of RWA of Chintels Paradiso Society.