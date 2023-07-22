Jharkhand: Class 12 girl stabbed indiscriminately by youth for declining marriage proposal, dies

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: A youth stabbed a class XII girl to death for declining mariage proposal.

The victim has been identified as Khushboo Khakha.

She succumbed to her injuries on Friday during treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.

The accused Arjun Oroan stabbed her at least eight times, police said.

Arjun Oroan has been arrested by the police.

According to Khusboo’s father Suresh Khakha, his daughter was alone at the house at the time of the attack.

“Taking advantage of it, Arjun entered the house at around 4 pm and attacked on my daughter stabbing her several times. After she raised an alarm, neighbours came in and rushed her to the nearby community health center from where she was referred to RIMS,” Suresh Khakha added.

An FIR was lodged at Bero Police Station by his wife Diniya Khakha.

The police arrested the accused Arjun Oraon and recovered the blood-stained knife.

According to police, the accused was pressuring Khushboo to marry him and killed her after she refused his proposal.

“Prima facie, it appears that the accused and the victim had an affair for quite some time and he was pressurizing her to marry him. After the girl declined his proposal, the accused stabbed her indiscriminately. The girl finally succumbed to her injuries on Friday,” said SP Rural Naushad Alam. The accused is a driver by profession, he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, during a meeting with senior police officers on the maintenance of law and order, has given a 15-day deadline to the police officers to improve the law-and-order situation in the state. The CM expressed strong displeasure over the recent incidents and told police officers either to improve their working style or face consequences.

Notably, the meeting was organised a day after the NIA arrested a terrorist from Lohardaga and three days after a criminal shot at a Deputy SP of the anti-terrorist squad of Jharkhand police and a police inspector at Patratu in Ramgarh.

“Such crimes are not acceptable under any circumstances. The criminal incidents happening at present are a matter of concern for the state. The police should ensure that strict action is taken against the criminals without any pressure so that there is no recurrence of criminal incidents,” he said.

RANCHI: A youth stabbed a class XII girl to death for declining mariage proposal. The victim has been identified as Khushboo Khakha. She succumbed to her injuries on Friday during treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The accused Arjun Oroan stabbed her at least eight times, police said. Arjun Oroan has been arrested by the police. According to Khusboo’s father Suresh Khakha, his daughter was alone at the house at the time of the attack. “Taking advantage of it, Arjun entered the house at around 4 pm and attacked on my daughter stabbing her several times. After she raised an alarm, neighbours came in and rushed her to the nearby community health center from where she was referred to RIMS,” Suresh Khakha added. An FIR was lodged at Bero Police Station by his wife Diniya Khakha. The police arrested the accused Arjun Oraon and recovered the blood-stained knife. According to police, the accused was pressuring Khushboo to marry him and killed her after she refused his proposal. “Prima facie, it appears that the accused and the victim had an affair for quite some time and he was pressurizing her to marry him. After the girl declined his proposal, the accused stabbed her indiscriminately. The girl finally succumbed to her injuries on Friday,” said SP Rural Naushad Alam. The accused is a driver by profession, he added. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, during a meeting with senior police officers on the maintenance of law and order, has given a 15-day deadline to the police officers to improve the law-and-order situation in the state. The CM expressed strong displeasure over the recent incidents and told police officers either to improve their working style or face consequences. Notably, the meeting was organised a day after the NIA arrested a terrorist from Lohardaga and three days after a criminal shot at a Deputy SP of the anti-terrorist squad of Jharkhand police and a police inspector at Patratu in Ramgarh. “Such crimes are not acceptable under any circumstances. The criminal incidents happening at present are a matter of concern for the state. The police should ensure that strict action is taken against the criminals without any pressure so that there is no recurrence of criminal incidents,” he said.