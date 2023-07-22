Home Nation

Maharashtra landslide death toll rises to 24; search and rescue still underway

"Bodies of two women were recovered from the landslide site in Irshalwadi on Saturday morning," an official of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said.

Published: 22nd July 2023 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2023 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

This is the third day of the search operation (Photo | PTI)

This is the third day of the search operation (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Search and rescue teams on Saturday recovered two more bodies from the debris at the landslide-affected Irshalwadi village in Maharashtra's Raigad district, taking the death toll in the tragedy to 24, an official said.

Both the deceased were women, he said.

"Bodies of two women were recovered from the landslide site in Irshalwadi on Saturday morning," an official of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said.

With this, the death toll in the landslide tragedy has gone up to 24, he said, adding that the search and rescue work is still underway as 84 persons are yet to be traced.

One of these two deceased women is identified as 32-year-old Mahi Madhu Tirkat, he added.

Teams of the NDRF and other government agencies resumed their search and rescue operation at the landslide site, located in hilly terrain, in the morning. This is the third day of the search operation.

The massive landslide hit Irshalwadi, a tribal village located on a hill slope in the coastal district, around 80km from Mumbai, on Wednesday night.

At least 17 of 48 houses in the village were fully or partially buried under the landslide debris.

As the village, overlooked by Irshalgad fort, a popular trekking destination, does not have a pucca road, earth movers and excavators could not be easily moved and the rescue operation is being carried out manually, officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra landslide Raigad landslide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp