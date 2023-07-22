Now, students with type-I diabetes can carry insulin pen, glucometer inside classrooms in UP

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Yogi government has allowed students under 19 years diagnosed with type-I diabetes, to carry insulin pens, and glucometers in classes to meet any exigency.

The UP government has taken this decision in compliance with the norms of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) for taking care of diabetic children in the age group of 0-19 years.

Significantly, those diagnosed with type-1 diabetes need to take insulin injections 3-5 times a day and take sugar tests 3-5 times a day. Negligence of any kind in this can be damaging to both the physical and mental health of a student.

Notably, the NCPCR chief had appealed to the UP government to take steps to save type-I diabetic students from any emergency while in school.

Subsequently, the Yogi government issued guidelines to the Basic Education Department in this connection. The official sources claim that as per the guidelines, students with type-1 diabetes may need to check blood sugar, inject insulin, take a mid-morning or mid-afternoon snack, or perform activities (as prescribed by a doctor).

The teachers are asked to let students take their injections even during their examinations.

In addition, they allow the child to participate in sports as per medical advice. Director General, School Education Vijay Kiran Anand, released a letter to Joint Director of Education (Basic) Ganesh Kumar, to implement the norms in the schools run by Basic Education across the state.

As per the norms, type-1 diabetes-affected students, appearing in school exams and other competitive exams, can be given a few exemptions like the permission to carry sugar tablets with them, keeping medicines, fruits, snacks, drinking water, some biscuits, peanuts, dry fruits with the teacher in the examination hall so that they can take it for consumption during the examination if required.

Furthermore, children would be allowed to take their glucometer and glucose test strips along to the examination hall, which can be kept with the invigilator or teacher.

Additionally, children would be allowed to test blood sugar and consume the above items as needed. Also, children using CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring), FGM (Flash Glucose Monitoring) and insulin pumps should be allowed to keep these devices during the exam, as they are attached to the child's body.

If a smartphone is required for their reading, then it could be given to the teacher or invigilator for monitoring the blood sugar level.

As per the letter written by NCPCR to the UP government, according to the Diabetes Atlas 2021 data of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), India has the highest number of children suffering from type-1 diabetes in the world.

