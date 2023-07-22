Power corridor: 28 per cent farmers left agriculture in three decades

By Express News Service

28 per cent farmers left sector in 3 decades

Over one-fourth of the agricultural workforce left work in the last three decades, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar informed Parliament. Around 28% of the workforce shifted to other sectors, he said. The agrarian workforce was 64.8% in 1993-94, which shrunken to 46.5% in 2020-21.

Subsidies 7% of farmers’ income

The Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar, informed the Parliament that subsidies on agriculture only contribute less than 7% to their income. However, the total agriculture subsidies increased to a whopping Rs 2.50 lakh crore, he said. As per NITI Aayog, input subsidies to the agriculture sector constitute around 7% of the income generated in the agriculture and allied sectors.

1,841 vacancies in I&B ministry

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has filled up only 446 posts through recruitment during the last five years including backlog vacancies, said I&B Minister Anurag Singh Thakur in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Replying to MP AA Rahim, the minister said that there are 1,841 vacant posts in the ministry and its various media units and institutions as on June 30, 2023. On a question, Thakur further said that the number of new posts created during the last five years is 94.

No centralised counselling for UG, PG medical courses

There is no proposal to conduct centralised counselling for undergraduate or postgraduate medical courses next year, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in the Lok Sabha on Friday. “No changes to the existing scheme of allocation of seats to various quotas have been made,” said the health minister to a question from Lok Sabha MPs Kavitha Malothu and Dr G Ranjith Reddy on existing arrangement regarding the counselling for UG or PG medical admissions.

Lapses in signalling behind Balasore train tragedy: Govt

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to Rajya Sabha shared a report of the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) regarding the triple train accident at Balasore in Odisha. Sharing the conclusion of CRS probe, the minister said: “The rear-collision was due to the lapses in the signalling–circuit-alteration carried out at the north signal goomty (of the station) in the past and during the execution of the signalling work related to replacement of Electric Lifting Barrier for level crossing gate no.94 at the station”. The mishap had claimed 259 lives besides leaving hundreds of others injured.

Centre plans 10K jan aushadhi kendras

The Centre plans to open 10,000 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras by March next year to improve the common man’s access to generic medicines, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the Lok Sabha on Friday. The Central government’s Jan Aushadi scheme was launched in November 2008 with around 80 centres opened across the country till 2014-15, the minister informed.

Raj has highest Nos of cow sheds

India has a total of 7,676 cowsheds, of which Rajasthan has the highest number, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala said. He said Assam has the lowest number of them. Most of the Northeastern states are yet to report the number of cowsheds.

