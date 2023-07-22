Prime Minister to hold clusterwise meeting with NDA leaders

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP is adopting a new strategy within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), after 38 parties recently at a NDA meet resolved to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together against 26 parties of the Opposition.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a crucial NDA meeting on July 18, the BJP is learnt to have formed 10 clusters consisting of leaders of NDA allies. The NDA leaders would soon be acquainted with the latest rounds of electoral strategies, which are believed to be in the final shape, with an aim to win the maximum number of seats in the 2024 general election.

Leaders, including MPs of all NDA allies, under different clusters will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to brainstorm over winning strategies. Sources in BJP said the Prime Minister will share tips on success in the election with NDA leaders and MPs, grouped in the 10 clusters.

“We will learn skills of success, oratory as well as winning the trust of people during the meeting with the Prime Minister for the next LS elections. The BJP has made Union ministers in charge of each of the 10 clusters. Among them, the names of Dharmendra Pradhan, Arjun Meghwal, Pralhad Joshi and Nityanand Rai are doing the rounds in the political circles”, said a senior BJP leader.

An NDA leader also said PM Modi is supposed to give winning tips to the leaders and office bearers of NDA allies at the meeting, which is likely on July 25. The meeting of cluster-wise NDA leaders and MPs is likely to be in a region-wise manner.

According to sources, plans are being finalised to conduct the meetings of two clusters of NDA leaders and MPs daily. In each cluster, the BJP has reportedly included 30-35 members of NDA who will be discussing the ways to win the maximum seats to secure at least 50 per cent of total votes in the elections.

The Prime Minister had said at the NDA meeting that the NDA will secure 50 per cent of the vote share this time in the LS elections. Sources said that BJP leadership will also discuss outreach programmes with the leaders of allies included in each of the 10 clusters. In fact, the BJP with its allies whose number is likely to go up to 40 in the next few days, will chalk out a combined comprehensive outreach across the country with a special focus on 160 LS constituencies identified as weak to the party.

It is also believed that the outreach programmes aimed at consolidating the NDA position in the pockets of minority-dominated areas in the LS constituencies would also be discussed at the meeting with the PM.

A senior BJP functionary, preferring anonymity, said that the PM at cluster meetings with NDA leaders may ask them to craft effective outreach programmes also to the people of the Pasmanda community, marginalised communities and women living in the rural areas.

“We strongly think that the PM will certainly ask the NDA allies to take the BJP-led NDA government at the centre to the last man of society as the BJP wants to make development and performances the main agenda of upcoming elections in 2024”, said a BJP leader.

NEW DELHI: The BJP is adopting a new strategy within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), after 38 parties recently at a NDA meet resolved to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together against 26 parties of the Opposition. A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a crucial NDA meeting on July 18, the BJP is learnt to have formed 10 clusters consisting of leaders of NDA allies. The NDA leaders would soon be acquainted with the latest rounds of electoral strategies, which are believed to be in the final shape, with an aim to win the maximum number of seats in the 2024 general election. Leaders, including MPs of all NDA allies, under different clusters will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to brainstorm over winning strategies. Sources in BJP said the Prime Minister will share tips on success in the election with NDA leaders and MPs, grouped in the 10 clusters.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We will learn skills of success, oratory as well as winning the trust of people during the meeting with the Prime Minister for the next LS elections. The BJP has made Union ministers in charge of each of the 10 clusters. Among them, the names of Dharmendra Pradhan, Arjun Meghwal, Pralhad Joshi and Nityanand Rai are doing the rounds in the political circles”, said a senior BJP leader. An NDA leader also said PM Modi is supposed to give winning tips to the leaders and office bearers of NDA allies at the meeting, which is likely on July 25. The meeting of cluster-wise NDA leaders and MPs is likely to be in a region-wise manner. According to sources, plans are being finalised to conduct the meetings of two clusters of NDA leaders and MPs daily. In each cluster, the BJP has reportedly included 30-35 members of NDA who will be discussing the ways to win the maximum seats to secure at least 50 per cent of total votes in the elections. The Prime Minister had said at the NDA meeting that the NDA will secure 50 per cent of the vote share this time in the LS elections. Sources said that BJP leadership will also discuss outreach programmes with the leaders of allies included in each of the 10 clusters. In fact, the BJP with its allies whose number is likely to go up to 40 in the next few days, will chalk out a combined comprehensive outreach across the country with a special focus on 160 LS constituencies identified as weak to the party. It is also believed that the outreach programmes aimed at consolidating the NDA position in the pockets of minority-dominated areas in the LS constituencies would also be discussed at the meeting with the PM. A senior BJP functionary, preferring anonymity, said that the PM at cluster meetings with NDA leaders may ask them to craft effective outreach programmes also to the people of the Pasmanda community, marginalised communities and women living in the rural areas. “We strongly think that the PM will certainly ask the NDA allies to take the BJP-led NDA government at the centre to the last man of society as the BJP wants to make development and performances the main agenda of upcoming elections in 2024”, said a BJP leader.