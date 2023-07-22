Home Nation

Srinagar bans sharp-edged weapons to curb stabbings

The Srinagar DM on Friday issued an order imposing a ban on sale, purchase and carrying  of sharp-edged weapons in public places.

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  After several stabbing incidents in Srinagar, the administration has banned the sale, purchase and carrying of sharp-edged weapons in public places in Srinagar. People possessing sharp-edged weapons have been asked to surrender them at the nearest police station within 72 hours or face stern action under the law.

The Srinagar DM on Friday issued an order imposing a ban on the sale, purchase and carrying of sharp-edged weapons in public places. The ban shall be applicable to business establishments engaged in sale/purchase of such weapons. The sharp-edged weapons shall include any object or instrument that possesses a blade, edge, or point capable of causing injury or harm to individuals, including but not limited to knives, swords, daggers, box cutters, and razors.

The order said the ban shall apply to all individuals except law enforcement agencies, individuals possessing such weapons for legitimate occupational purposes (butchers, carpenters, electricians, chefs etc). There has been a rise in stabbing incidents in Qamarwari, Bemina, Kralpora, Batmaloo, Nowhatta, Kothibagh, Rambagh and some other areas of Srinagar in the last three months.  

According to the order, possession of sharp-edged weapons “whose blade is more than 9 inches long or whose blade is more than 2 inches wide” for any purpose other than domestic, agricultural, scientific, and industrial purposes is a cognizable offence under the Arms Act 1959. 

People possessing sharp-edged weapons have been asked to surrender their weapons in the nearest police stations within next 72 hours. “After the expiry of the deadline, the sharp-edged weapons shall be seized and appropriate action shall be initiated under the law,” the order stated, adding that violation of the order shall be dealt with firmly and appropriate legal action will be taken as per section 188 of IPC. The DM asked the Srinagar SSP to implement the order in letter and spirit.

