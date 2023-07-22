Home Nation

Three killed as car falls into gorge in Himachal's Bilaspur 

The accident took place at Swarghat in the Dharkanshi area here when the car driver lost control over the vehicle and it slipped into the gorge, the police said.

Published: 22nd July 2023

By PTI

BILASPUR: Three persons were killed after their car fell into a 500-feet deep gorge here in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

The accident took place at Swarghat in the Dharkanshi area here when the car driver lost control over the vehicle and it slipped into the gorge, they added.

Following the accident, Pintu and Khushi died on the spot. The third person, Sachin, was missing and his body was recovered after a few hours, the police said. The trio had travelled here from Noida in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, the police added.

