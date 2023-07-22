Viral video: Mizoram tightens security for Meiteis, Manipur govt mulls sending chartered flights to evacuate them 

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: As tension is rising surrounding the viral video, the Manipur government is planning to send chartered flights to Mizoram to evacuate the Meiteis from Manipur working in the neighbouring state.

Disclosing this, a senior Manipur government official told The New Indian Express on Saturday morning that Mizoram has an estimated 2,000 Meiteis – half of them from Manipur and the rest from Assam.

“Some 20-30 Meitei teachers are working at Mizoram University. Others are working in different sectors,” the official said.

The Mizoram government has heightened security in the state capital Aizawl, hours after an organisation of former militants asked Meiteis from Manipur to leave the state for their “own safety”.

In an undated letter to the commandants of two Mizoram Armed Battalions and an India Reserve Battalion, Deputy Inspector General of Police Lallianmawia wrote: “In anticipation of possible development of tension which could threaten the security of Meiteis living in Aizawl, due to the public outrage against the recent viral video of two tribal Kuki-Zo brutally assaulted in Manipur, security arrangement is made…in order to ensure the safety of Meitei in Aizawl.”

In a statement issued on Friday, the Peace Accord MNF Returnees’ Association said as the situation in Mizoram turned tense following the “barbaric and heinous acts committed by the miscreants in Manipur”, it is no longer safe for the Meiteis from Manipur to live in Mizoram.

Mizos, Kukis, Zomis, Hmars, Chins (Myanmar) and Chin-Kukis (Bangladesh) belong to the greater Zo community and they share the same ancestry, culture and tradition. An estimated 12,000 tribals, displaced by the violence in Manipur, are taking shelter in Mizoram.

On May 4, two Kuki-Zo women were paraded naked, groped in public in broad daylight and were allegedly also gang-raped by a mob at the B Phainom village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district. The police arrested four suspects so far.

