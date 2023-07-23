Home Nation

5-year-old boy dies after being hit by car in Ambala

The car hit the boy, who was playing on the roadside, throwing him several feet away, police said.

Published: 23rd July 2023

By PTI

AMBALA: A 5-year-old boy died after he was hit by a car while he was playing outside his house in the Ambala Cantonment area here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening, they said.

The car hit the boy, who was playing on the roadside, throwing him several feet away, police said.

His parents took him to the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment but doctors there referred him to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh.

The child died on the way to the hospital. A case has been registered in the matter, they said.

