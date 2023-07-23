Bihar: Toddler rescued from borewell after 8-hour-long operation in Nalanda

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Three-year-old Shivam Kumar, who fell into a 50-feet deep borewell in Bihar's Nalanda district on Sunday, was rescued finally after an eight-hour-long operation, thanks to the national disaster management force (NDRF) personnel and other rescue teams.

Shivam, a resident of Kul village, fell into a borewell while playing when his mother was working in a field. The children playing with Shivam informed his parents after which the rescue operation started.

Nalanda district magistrate Shashank Shubhankar said that the toddler was rescued from the borewell safely by the rescue teams. “Thank God, he is hale and hearty. He will be handed over to their parents after first medical aid,” he said.

A team of doctors was kept in readiness for any eventuality. “The officials were monitoring the operation and providing all assistance to rescue the child from the borewell. The operation met with success and the child was extracted alive from the borewell,” Subhankar said.

The officials of the Nalanda district administration heaved a sigh of relief after the safe recovery of the child. Nalin Maurya, vice president of Nagar Panchayat, Nalanda, said that local residents thanked the district administration for its prompt and timely action.

Locals said that a farmer in the village had abandoned the borewell after it didn't succeed. The boring was dug at some other place for irrigation and the first one was left open, they revealed.

Circle officer, Nalanda, Shambhu Mandal, had said that earth-removing machines were pressed into service to rescue the child. To keep him alive, arrangements for a regular supply of oxygen were made, he added.

PATNA: Three-year-old Shivam Kumar, who fell into a 50-feet deep borewell in Bihar's Nalanda district on Sunday, was rescued finally after an eight-hour-long operation, thanks to the national disaster management force (NDRF) personnel and other rescue teams. Shivam, a resident of Kul village, fell into a borewell while playing when his mother was working in a field. The children playing with Shivam informed his parents after which the rescue operation started. Nalanda district magistrate Shashank Shubhankar said that the toddler was rescued from the borewell safely by the rescue teams. “Thank God, he is hale and hearty. He will be handed over to their parents after first medical aid,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A team of doctors was kept in readiness for any eventuality. “The officials were monitoring the operation and providing all assistance to rescue the child from the borewell. The operation met with success and the child was extracted alive from the borewell,” Subhankar said. The officials of the Nalanda district administration heaved a sigh of relief after the safe recovery of the child. Nalin Maurya, vice president of Nagar Panchayat, Nalanda, said that local residents thanked the district administration for its prompt and timely action. Locals said that a farmer in the village had abandoned the borewell after it didn't succeed. The boring was dug at some other place for irrigation and the first one was left open, they revealed. Circle officer, Nalanda, Shambhu Mandal, had said that earth-removing machines were pressed into service to rescue the child. To keep him alive, arrangements for a regular supply of oxygen were made, he added.