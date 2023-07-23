Home Nation

PM's 7-nation visit in last two months entailed expenses worth Rs 1.79 cr

Expenses incurred on the prime minister's visits are borne by the central government while expenses on visits of other cabinet ministers are met from the funds of the respective ministry.

Published: 23rd July 2023 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2023 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron wave before their talks at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Friday, July 14, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Centre spent Rs 1.79 crore in the last two months over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits to seven nations between May and July, which included the high profile visits to the US and France.

According to the external affairs ministry, between May 19 and July 15, PM Modi visited seven nations -- Japan, Papua New Guinea, Australia, US, Egypt, France and UAE, which entailed expenses worth Rs 1,79,38,717 crore.

Expenses incurred on the prime minister's visits are borne by the central government while expenses on visits of other cabinet ministers are met from the funds of the respective ministry.

High-level visits are established means to foster closer relations with foreign countries and promote India's engagements at bilateral, regional and global level.

Through such visits, India serves its national interest and implements foreign policy objectives. These visits have enhanced understanding of India's perspectives on regional and global issues among foreign partners at the highest level, sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Seven nations foreign visits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp