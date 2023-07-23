Home Nation

West Bengal couple sells baby to buy booze, arrested

The grandfather of the child, who is believed to have acted as the middleman in the matter, has also been arrested by the cops.

Published: 23rd July 2023 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2023 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

Baby, Infant

For representational purposes

By IANS

KOLKATA: West Bengal Police on Sunday arrested a couple based out of Panihati in North 24 Parganas district for selling their six-month-old child to arrange funds to buy alcohol.

The grandfather of the child, who is believed to have acted as the middleman in the matter, has also been arrested by the cops. The police are not ruling out the involvement of a child trafficking racket in the entire matter. Moreover, the police are yet to rescue the child.

The arrested persons have been identified as Jaideb Chowdhury (father), Sathi Chowdhury (mother) and Kanai Chowdhury (grandfather). They are being questioned currently to know about the person to whom they have sold their child.

The local people brought the matter to the police after they found the child missing for quite some time. Whenever the neighbours enquired about the matter, the couple answered that the child was at a relative’s place. The neighbours smelt some foul play and brought it to the notice of the local councilor, who informed the police.

The cops will present the arrested trio at a district court on Sunday only and will seek police custody for them. “Our prime aim is to extract information from them in the matter so that we can carry forward our investigation and rescue the child,” an investigating officer said.

The local people informed the cops that the couple used to be intoxicated almost throughout the day and often they had severe quarrels within the family and at times with the neighbours. But none could imagine that urge for alcohol would push them into taking such a nasty step of selling their own child.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal couple sell baby North 24 Parganas district

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp