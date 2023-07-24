Home Nation

Battle fatigue uniform soon to replace khaki for RPF

The decision has been taken by RPF director general Shri Sanjay Chander to bring a change in the uniform of the forces.

Published: 24th July 2023 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2023 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

CRPF

A file Image of the CRPF, used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR:  The Railway Protection Force will soon be seen in battle fatigue uniform like their counterparts in paramilitary forces. One of the central armed police forces, RPF is deployed for train escorting duties, passenger security, special drives and assistance to ticket checking operations.

“The new uniform will be similar to those adopted by other paramilitary forces with slight changes in texture and minor alteration in colour - more like maroonblack mix,” said Sanjay Gupta, Raipur divisional security commissioner.

“The decision has been taken by RPF director general Shri Sanjay Chander to bring a change in the uniform of the forces. The gazetted rank RPF officers, have now started donning the new uniform during their field work or in office but only on Fridays. And soon the RPF personnel will be wearing the approved outfit for which the directive is awaited.

As all security forces have their approved uniform, the RPF will shortly have its own”, said Gupta, RPF officer. Former railway minister Piyush Goyal had in March 2020 informed the Lok Sabha that out of the sanctioned RPF strength of 74,830, there are 61,869 RPF personnel on roll. All major railway stations, depots, yards and other vital railway establishments are manned by RPF round the clock.

The RPF is the only central armed force which has legal powers to arrest, investigate and prosecute offenders. They function under the authority of the Ministry of Railways. The RPF has its own companies and battalions and has also been deployed in Maoist affected zone, forested terrain and insurgency-hit areas. The RPF has been mandated for security of railway property besides protection of commuters and passenger areas.

RPF has its own battalions
The RPF has its own companies and battalions and have also been deployed in Maoist affected zone, forested terrain and insurgency-hit areas

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RPF uniform paramilitary forces Railway Protection Force

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp