Battle fatigue uniform soon to replace khaki for RPF

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Railway Protection Force will soon be seen in battle fatigue uniform like their counterparts in paramilitary forces. One of the central armed police forces, RPF is deployed for train escorting duties, passenger security, special drives and assistance to ticket checking operations.

“The new uniform will be similar to those adopted by other paramilitary forces with slight changes in texture and minor alteration in colour - more like maroonblack mix,” said Sanjay Gupta, Raipur divisional security commissioner.

“The decision has been taken by RPF director general Shri Sanjay Chander to bring a change in the uniform of the forces. The gazetted rank RPF officers, have now started donning the new uniform during their field work or in office but only on Fridays. And soon the RPF personnel will be wearing the approved outfit for which the directive is awaited.

As all security forces have their approved uniform, the RPF will shortly have its own”, said Gupta, RPF officer. Former railway minister Piyush Goyal had in March 2020 informed the Lok Sabha that out of the sanctioned RPF strength of 74,830, there are 61,869 RPF personnel on roll. All major railway stations, depots, yards and other vital railway establishments are manned by RPF round the clock.

The RPF is the only central armed force which has legal powers to arrest, investigate and prosecute offenders. They function under the authority of the Ministry of Railways. The RPF has its own companies and battalions and has also been deployed in Maoist affected zone, forested terrain and insurgency-hit areas. The RPF has been mandated for security of railway property besides protection of commuters and passenger areas.

