BSP MLA's jailed kin running racket in Damoh Jail, alleges jail guard

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A jail guard has alleged on camera and written to the legal authorities, about murder accused jailed relatives of Madhya Pradesh’s lone BSP MLA Rambai Thakur, using undue influence for immoral activities, including entry of drugs, alcohol and even women (prostitutes also) inside the Damoh District Jail premises.

While Rambai Thakur, the first-time BSP MLA from Pathariya seat of Damoh district, has termed the jail guard Ram Kumar Shakya’s allegations a part of political conspiracy to defame her months before the assembly polls, the Damoh district jail’s deputy superintendent CL Prajapati said the concerned jail guard is making such false allegations as he is miffed with his attachment to the Bhopal Central Jail since over a month now.

In the three page communication sent to the District Legal Services Authority, Damoh District Court, dated July 22, 2023, the jail guard has alleged that at least four members of the jail’s security staff, among them, head jail guard Pritam in collusion with under trial prisoner Kaushalendra Singh alias Chandu (BSP MLA’s brother-in-law) and Chandu’s son Golu (both lodged in the jail in connection with the 2019 murder of Congress leader Devendra Chourasia) are ensuring unrestricted entry of narcotic substances, alcohol and even women (including prostitutes) for inmates in the jail premises.

In the three-page communication sent to the legal authorities in Damoh district, the concerned jail guard, has also alleged that to ensure that the unrestricted passage of the banned substances, including narcotic drugs, alcohol, cell-phones and even women, never gets caught, most of the CCTV cameras in the jail are either set at black point or even shut down, during the period when women from outside come and leave the jail premises.

“Using the administrative and political influence, the Pathariya MLA’s jailed brother-in-law Kaushalendra Singh alias Chandu, actually gets the posting and deployment of jail staff decided inside the Damoh district jail premises. Those staff members, who don’t fall in line with Chandu, son Golu and their trusted jail staff’s wishes are transferred/attached to other jails,” the jail guard wrote.

It has also been mentioned in the three-page communication that if surprise raids are conducted in Wards 2,3 and 4 of the Damoh District Jail, then various banned objects, including cell-phones, narcotic drugs and alcohol and even condoms will be seized. He also feared about committing suicide due to continued harassment by the alleged nexus between Damoh jail’s staff and the BSP MLA’s kin lodged inside the jail.

‘Political conspiracy ahead of polls ’

